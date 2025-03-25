Bihar Board 12 Result Released: Know Who Secured 1st, 2nd, 3rd Position

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 12 (Intermediate) results today at 1:15 PM. This declaration has sparked excitement among students and parents who had been eagerly awaiting their results

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 12 (Intermediate) results today at 1:15 PM. This declaration has sparked excitement among students and parents who had been eagerly awaiting their results. The results were announced during a press conference, attended by Mr. S. Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department, Bihar.

Students can check their results on the official websites interresult2025.com and interbiharboard.com.

Bihar Board 12th Commerce Topper List

Commerce stream:

1st Position: Roshni Kumari : JM College, Hajipur

2nd Position: Antara Khushi

3rd Position: Srishti Kumari and Nishant Raj

Bihar Board 12th Commerce Topper

Roshni Kumari, a student of JM College, Hajipur, emerged as the Commerce topper, scoring 475 marks in the Bihar Board 12th exams.

The BSEB has released results for all three streams—Arts, Commerce, and Science—simultaneously. Students can visit the board’s official websites to check their results.

