BSEB 12th Compartmental Result 2018: The Bihar Board 12th Compartmental Result is likely to be declared by the Board soon through its official website. Students who had appeared for the Class 12 Compartmental examination this year can check the results online by logging into biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

According to reports, the results will be available on the official website as soon as it is declared by the Board. Speculations are also rife that the results might be released today, i.e. on August 20, 2018. Reports say that more than 1.5 lakh students had appeared for the BSEB Intermediate or class 12 compartmental examinations, whi9ch was conducted by the Bihar Board between July 13 to July 20.

Steps to check the BSEB 12th Compartmental Result 2018:

Log into the official website of BSEB, biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Search for the relevant link that reads ‘BSEB 12th Compartmental Result 2018’ Click on the link Áfter clicking on the link, students will be directed to a different page Here, enter the roll number and submit The result will be displayed 0n the screen of your computer

To go to the official website and download the BSEB 12th Compartmental Result, click on this link: http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/

