Bihar 12th Result 2019: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Class 12 exam results on the official website - biharboard.ac.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the 12th or Inter results using a mobile phone given here.

How to download Bihar Board 12th or Intermediate results 2019 using a mobile phone?

On your mobile phone, go to any browser

Enter the website biharboard.ac.in on the provided space for url

Click enter

You will be redirected to the homepage of the BSEB website

Now, click on the result link for Class 12 Exam

On clicking, a new window will appear

Here, enter the roll number and submit

The BSEB Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Here’s the direct link to download the result through your mobile phone:

