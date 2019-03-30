Bihar Board 12th result 2019: Candidates who all have appeared for the intermediate or Class 12 board examinations, can check their results today, March 30, 2019, at 1 pm. The examination was held between February 6 and 16 and practical exams were conducted between January 15 and January 25, 2019. Candidates can check the results by visiting the official websites- biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or bsebinteredu.in or bsebbihar.com.

This time, Bihar Board will declare the result within 44 days of conducting the exam, which is much earlier than previous years, to allow students to apply for admission to colleges in universities. Candidates can check their result by visiting the official websites- biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or bsebinteredu.in or bsebbihar.com.

The chairman of Bihar School Examination Board Anand Kishor along with RK Mahajan, additional chief secretary of Bihar education department will address a press conference today at 1 pm. Kishor will announce the top 3 rank holders of all the three streams Science, Arts and Commerce and vocational.

How to check the Result:

Visit the official websites of Bihar Board at biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. or www.bsebinteredu.in or bsebbihar.com

• Candidates need to login into the Page

• Candidates need to fill the Roll number and Roll code

• Click on Submit

• The result will be displayed on the screen

• Take a print out of the page for future reference.

Earlier, the Bihar Board results were declared in the month of May while in 2018, the result of BSEB intermediate exam was declared on June 6, 2018. Last year, the pass percentage was 52.95, which was 17.71% more than last year. In the arts stream, 63.12% of students passed; in science, 44.71% passed and in commerce stream 91.32% students passed.

List of toppers from the last year 2018 examination:

• Kalpana Kumari was the topper in the Science stream exam by scoring 434 marks. She was also the topper of NEET exam 2018.

• Nidhi Sinha of RDS College Muzaffarpur was the Commerce stream topper by scoring 434 marks.

• Kusum Kumari from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui had topper Arts stream exam by scoring 424 marks.

About Bihar School Examination Board:

The Bihar School Examination Board functions under Government of Bihar which conducts examinations at secondary and senior secondary standard in both government and private schools belonging to the state of Bihar on the basis of the syllabus as prescribed by the Government of Bihar.

