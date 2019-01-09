Bihar Board BSEB 12th Practical Exam Admit Card 2019: The admit card for intermediate (Class 12) practical exams 2019 by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has been released @ biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The interested candidates are requested to download the hall ticket through the official website.

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Practical Exam Admit Card 2019: The admit card for intermediate (Class 12) practical exams 2019 of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has been released on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The admit card is available for download till January 10.

The practical exams are scheduled to be conducted from January 15, 2019. The last date for the examinations is January 25. The interested ones are requested to download the admit cards online using their User ID and password.

Before the commencement of the practical exams, they need to issue BSEB admit cards to each student after putting their signature and school stamps.

In case of facing difficulties, the candidates can contact on these BSEB helpline numbers 0612-2232249, 2227587 and 2227588.

Only 12.61 lakh students appeared in the BSEB exams in 2018. Out of which only 4.37 lakh – or 34.65 per cent— passed the exams. While over 8 lakh failed the examination.

In order to pass the intermediate exam, a candidate must obtain 30 per cent of total marks in the theory of each subject. While 40 per cent of total marks in the practicals of each subject.

About Bihar Board

The Bihar School Examination Board is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage. The main aim for the Board is to prescribe the course of studies for such examination for carrying out such other objects and duties for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.

Normally every year, the Bihar School Examination Board conducts Annual Secondary School Examination in the month of February/March and Supplementary School Examination. It is conducted in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state Government.

