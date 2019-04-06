BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 result 2019 was announced on the official website of Bihar Board on April 6, 2019, by the Bihar Board. Candidates can check their results on websites like biharboard.online, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and bsebinteredu.in. According to the reports, the 5 toppers of the examination are from the same school. It is said that the pass percentage of students who appeared for the examination is 80.73 pass percentage.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 result 2019: The Class 10 results were announced by Bihar Board on Saturday i.e. April 6. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on biharboard.online, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and bsebinteredu.in by entering the required details that roll number. Students are requested to patiently wait as the websites are given websites are slow. According to indianexpress, the evaluation pattern of Class 10 and Class 12 exams was changed by the Bihar Board. The lenient and step-wise marking systems were changed to tech-driven initiatives that in fact, the aim of announcing result before the mentioned result date.

Sawan Raj Bharti from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (Jamui) has bagged the first position in BSEB Class 10 results or matric examination 2019. Bharti scored 486 marks i.e. 97.2 per cent. According to the reports, the pass percentage has touched 80.73 per cent, this year. Toppers will be given a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each along with a Kindle e-reader and laptop. The second and third runner up will be getting Rs 75000 and Rs 50000 each. The Bihar Board will also reward the fourth and fifth rank holder with a cash prize of Rs 15,000 and a laptop.

Steps to check BSEB Class 10 results 2019:

Step 1: Students are requested to visit the official websites of the Bihar Board that include, biharboard.online, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and bsebinteredu.in.

Step 2: Click on the matric result link in order to fill in the required details.

Step 3: Submit your personal details like registration number, roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Students are requested to take a print out of their results for future endeavour.

Bihar Board Class 10 examination was conducted from February 21 to February 28, this year. Over 16.6 lakh students appeared for the examination that was conducted at 1418 examination centres in India. Last week, BSEB Class 12 results were announced by the Bihar Board on its official website. Rohini Prakash from Science stream bagged the first position with 473 marks while Rohini Rani from Arts Stream scored 463 marks in the BSEB Class 12 result 2019.

