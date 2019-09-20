Bihar Board BSEB class 10th, 12th dummy admit cards out: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the dummy admit cards for class 10th and class 12th 2020 board examinations.

Bihar Board BSEB class 10th, 12th dummy admit cards out: The dummy admit cards have been released by the Bihar School Examination Board for the class 10th and 12th examinations. The dummy admit cards for the class 10th and class 12th examinations have been issued on the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The admit card will be available at the website till September 24, 2019. All the students who will be appearing for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 10th and 12th exams can download there admit cards by visiting the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), biharboard.online and bsebinteredu.in respectively. In order to download the Bihar Board class 10th and class 12th admit cards, students need to enter their date of birth, school code and registration mentioned in their admit cards. The dummy admit cards have been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) in order to let the students correct any factual or spelling error in the admit card so that they don’t face any issue while the board examinations.

Steps to download BSEB class 10th, 12th admit cards 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), biharboard.online for class 10th admit cards and bsebinteredu.in for class 12th admit cards.

Step 2: Tap the link saying For download dummy admit card present on the home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the school code, registration number, and date of birth in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the download submit button.

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the BSEB class 10th/12th dummy admit card 2020.

Step 8: Take a print out the admit card and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

