Bihar Board BSEB class 12 Compartmental Result 2019: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has declared the re-evaluation class 12 compartmental result 2019 today, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 through the official website bsebinterdu.in. Students who had appeared in the examination can know the result through this mentioned website. There is also another alternative website, that is, bseonline.org through which the results can be checked.

The State Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma announced the result. RK Mahajan, upper chief secretary, education department, Bihar and BSEB director Anand Kishore will also be present at the result declaration time.

In order to obtain the first division, a total of 300 marks, while for the second division, it is 225 marks. The passing aggregate marks for the candidates is 30 per cent marks in theory paper, and, 40 per cent of total marks in practical.

Bihar Board 12th Compartmental Result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the compartment result link

Step 3: Log-in after using relevant details

Step 4: Result will appear

In the BSEB class 12 results, the top ranks were secured by Pawan Kumar from Science exams with 473 marks (94.6 per cent). While the arts stream topper Sushil Goeni Rani secured first position with 493 marks (92.6 per cent).

In the year 2019, more than 13.15 lakh students had appeared for the intermediate written exams which was conducted across 1339 centres in the state. Out of which as many as 10 lakh had passed the examination. Students should be eligible to get atleast 30 per cent of total marks in the theory subject. Out of which 40 per cent of total marks will be awarded in practical of each subject.

