The Bihar Board is likely to release the BSEB class 12th Result 2018 today, June 6. The Bihar School Education Board (BSES) will be declaring the secondary results at 4:00pm today. Candidates can check their BSEB class 12th Result 2018 on the official website of the Bihar Boards i.e. biharboard.ac.in or examresults.net. Aspirants who appeared for the examination can also check their result through SMS. Send a text stating BSEB12S /A /C<space>ROLLNUMBER and to 56263.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can follow the steps to check their results. Aspirants are requested to keep their personal details in hands while checking their result.

Step 1: Log in to the official website of the Bihar Board – biharboard.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that appears on the home page – BSEB 12th Result 2018.

Step 3: Enter the required details including the roll no. and submit.

Step 4: The result will appear on the page.

Step 5: Download your result and print out the BSEB 12th Result 2018 for future reference.

This year, the Bihar Board took strict measures to prevent the mass cheating that took place last year. The results of BSEB class 12th Result 2017 were declared on the official website of the board by the end of May 2017. The Bihar Board will declare the BSEB class 12th Result 2018 just a day before the Delhi University will close the admission for undergraduate admission on June 7.

The Bihar government will reward Rs. 1,500 per month to the five toppers of class 12 this year depending on the duration of the course they are likely to pursue. The Bihar Board is likely to release the BSEB class 10 result 2018 or Matric examination on June 20.

