BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2019: The The Bihar School Examination Board or BSEB has declared the Class 12th or Intermediate final exam results today, March 30, 2019. Call the students who had appeared in the final examinations of Class 12 may check their respective results through the official website of the Board i.e. – biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The instructions to download the Bihar Board class 12 result 2019 has been mentioned below. Candidates can even download the class 12th result by clicking on the direct link given below.

According to reports in a leading website, the BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 final Board result had been scheduled to be declared at 1:00 PM today and candidates will be able to download the BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th result from the official website of the Board as soon as it is published. The Board had also released a notification regarding the release of the Bihar Board Class 12 results which says that the results will be jointly declared by the additional chief secretary of the education department, RK Mahajan and Board Chairman Anand Kishor.

This year, the Board is releasing the results early as it will help students get admissions into various colleges of repute in various states across the country including Delhi.

How to download the BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2019?

Candidates need to visit the official website of Bihar Board – biharboard.ac.in biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Now, search for the relevant link that indicates or reads, “BSEB Class 12 Result 2019 pdf download” and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the roll number printed on the admit card

On submitting the details, the Class 12 result sheet will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the result of Class 12 or Intermediate and take a print out for future reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the Class 12 or Intermediate final exam result of the Bihar Board:biharboard.ac.in

