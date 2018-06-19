Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) once again landed into trouble after it observed that over 10,000 copies of the students who appeared for Class 10 examination were missing. The incident has come to light just a day before the result for Class 10 examination was to be declared.

Just a day before the declaration of Bihar Board Class 10 results, another controversy has erupted before the state board. Reports said that over 10,000 answer sheets of Class 10 students have been stolen. The result for Class 10 board examination was supposed to be declared tomorrow, June 20. The incident has once again raised questions over the credibility of Bihar Board. Earlier, it was the conduct of BSEB that was questioned, however, this time the measures it follows to keep a security check on the post-examination procedure is also hanging on fire.

The recent incident has been underscored by Gopalganj’s SS Balika Inter School Principal Pramod Kumar Srivastva. According to reports, a few days ago some of the Bihar Board officials asked for a few copies of different subjects for the verification purpose that brought the entire incident to light.

Shockingly, they soon realised that at least 213 bags of answer sheets of the Class 10 exam were missing. Reportedly, the copies were checked and were kept in a room by April 5, which had been sealed since then.

In the past too, there have been a series of events that landed the BSEB into trouble. From the topper, who could not even pronounce the name of his subject to the one who topped in Music but could not sing properly.

As of now, there has been no change in the declaration date of the BSEB Class 10 result 2018. Reportedly, over 17 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 exams this year.

The BSEB Class 10 results will be declared on its official website i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students may also check their results on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in as well as on examresults.net.

The Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2018 was held in 1426 centres all across the state and commenced from February 21 and ended on February 28. In 2017, the overall pass percentage of the matriculation examination was recorded as 50.12%.

