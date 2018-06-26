Bihar Board 10th result 2018: BSEB class 10 or Matriculation results for the academic year 2017-18 has been released on the official website of the Bihar Board of Secondary Education at biharboard.ac.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students who had appeared for the Bihar Board class 10 examination and were eagerly waiting for the class 10th board exam results can download their BSEB 10th class results 2018 at1 biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board BSEB Class 10 Result 2018: The state education minister of Bihar, Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma has declared the Bihar Board Class 10 or Matric results for the academic year 2017-18 at a press conference in Patna today, June 26, 2018. The results are shortly going to be published on the official website of the Bihar Secondary Education Board.

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers handy so that they can check their results as soon as it is available on the BSEB website. Those who had appeared for the BSEB Class 10 2018 examination can have to log in at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and enter their roll numbers on the field provided to download their BSEB 2018 Matric result.

As per reports, the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2018 was supposed to be declared on June 20, 2018, however, due to some issue, it got delayed. Reports say that around 42,500 answer sheets were missing from a school, which was later found sold to a scrap dealer. Meanwhile, this year, more than 17.7 lakh students have reportedly written in the BSEB Class 10 2018 examination.

The BSEB Class 10 2018 examination was conducted during February at various centres across the state of Bihar. The Bihar Board Class 10 result 2018 will also be published by third party websites. If students face difficulty in logging into the official website of the Board due to heavy traffic, they can choose to download their results from indiaresults.com or examresults.net.

Bihar Board Class 10 Results can be downloaded with the help of the steps given below:

Log in to the official website of Bihar Board i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Search for the link that reads– BSEB Class 10 Result 2018 on the homepage On clicking on the link, candidates will be directed to a new window Enter the requisite details such as roll number and submit Bihar Board Class 10 Results will now be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the Bihar Board 10th Result and take a print out of the same for future references if necessary

To check BSEB Bihar Board Matric Result 2018 via SMS, students need to type BSEB<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

