The Bihar Board Matriculation results 2018 is likely to be out tomorrow, May 15, 2018. The students who are eagerly waiting for their results can check their results at biharboard.ac.in. as soon as it is released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

BSEB Matric Results 2018: The Bihar Board Class 10 results for the academic year 2017-18 under the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to be announced tomorrow, May 15, 2018, as per reports in a leading news website. The BSEB will be announcing the Bihar Board Class 10 results 2018 or BSEB Class 10 Results 2018 on their official website. Students who had appeared for the examination this year can check and download their results from the website of the board, i.e. biharboard.ac.in.

According to reports, the Bihar Board Class 10 commenced from 21 February and ended on 28 February while the BSEB Class 12 Examinations 2018 was conducted in the month of February. The examinations began on February 6 and ended on February 16, 2018. The results will also be available on other partner websites such as bihar.indiaresults.com or examresults.net and if the students face any difficulty in logging into the official website due to huge traffic on the result declaration day, they can easily check their results through these other platforms. They can even register themselves prior to the declaration of the examination.

Students can check their results with the help of the steps given below:

Log on to the official website of the Bihar Board, i.e. biharboard.ac.in Search for the link that read ‘Bihar Class 10 Matric Result 2018’ or ‘BSEB Class 10 Matric Result 2018’ Click on the desired link Now enter your roll number and click submit The Bihar board Class 10 matric results 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the same and take a print out if necessary

Meanwhile, the Bihar Board Intermediate Results 2018 has been postponed and it is now set to release on May 18,2018, as per sources. The BSEB will be announcing the Bihar Board Class 12 results 2018 or Bihar Intermediate Results 2018 on their official website.

To download BSEB Matric Results 2018: directly from the official website, click here: “BSEB Class 10 Results 2018”

