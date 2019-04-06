BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 results: The Bihar Board Matric results are now available on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Reportedly, top four positions have been grabbed by girls this year and Prerna Raj the topper of BSEB 10th exam 2019 among girls has scored 457 (91.4 per cent), followed by Pragya and Shikha Kumari getting 90.8 per cent. Meanwhile, Sawan Raj Bharti is the class 10 topper this year.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 results: The Bihar Board has finally released the Matric or 10th results for above 16 lakh candidates on its official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. According to reports, the BSEB Bihar Board Matric Result 2019 will be available for download at Sarkari Result 2019, Indiaresults.com, biharboard.ac.in, bsebssresult.com apart from the official website of the Bihar Board.

According to the results declared by the Chairman of the Board, Anand Kishor, Sawan Raj Bharti has topped the class 10 final examination this year while top four positions have been grabbed by girls from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya of Jamui, which is a flagship school of the state government.

A total of 22 students have topped the examination out of which 16 are from Simultala school. The first topper Prerna Raj has secured 457 marks which accumulate to 91.4%, followed by Pragya and Shikha Kumari getting 90.8% each. Annu Priya Kumari who got 90.4% is the third topper in the state Board exam this year. According to reports, overall 80.73% students have cleared the Bihar board 10th exams.

The Board was supposed to declare the BSEB 10th results at 12:30 today, however, due to some technical glitches on the official website of the Board, the results were delayed till 1:00 PM.

Check other toppers list and results with the help of the instructions given below.

Go to the official website of Bihar Board (BSEB) –biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Candidates need to click on the link that reads, “BSEB Class 10 results download” on the homepage

On clicking, the candidates will be directed to a new window

Now, enter the necessary details and submit online

The results will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download and take a print out of the results for future reference

