Bihar Board class 10 results update: The class 12 Bihar Board exam results were declared on March 30, 2019, and the officials have said that the results of class 10 will be declared before April 15, 2019.

Bihar Board class 10 results update: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is going to announce the result for the matric or class 10 exams by April 15, 2019. The results for the class 12 of BSEB were declared on March 30, 2019. As per the reports, it was said that the results of class 10 will be declared by April 3, 2019. As per the sources, the final date for the result declaration of class 10 exams is still not finalised. The appeared students can check their results on the official websites of Bihar School Education Board, bsebsresult.com, biharboard.ac.in, biharboard.online, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, besbinteredu.in. It happened for the first time that the answer sheets for the examinations were barcoded and the marks were directly uploaded in the software.

Steps to check Bihar Board class 10th result:

Step 1: visit the official website of BSEB, biharboard.online

Step 2: Tap the class 10 2019 result link present on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open up.

Step 4: Login using the roll number provided by the board at the time of examination.

Step 5: The results will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the result for future references.

In order to check the Bihar Board class 10th result through SMS, type BSEB<candidate’s roll number> and send it to 56263.

After the announcement of the class 10 result of Bihar board, students can apply for rechecking or revaluating of the answer sheets by a paying a nominal fee as decided by the board. The detailed procedure for rechecking or revaluating the copies can be found on the official website of Bihar board.

About BSEB:

The Bihar School Examination Board is an autonomous body working under the Government of Bihar. Ït was founded in 1952 and its headquarters are situated in Patna. the Bihar board conducts various examinations including Diploma in Physical Education, Teachers Eligibility Test for Bihar, Certificate in Physical education, Examination for Diploma in Elementary Education, etc.

