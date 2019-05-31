Bihar Board 10th Compartmental Result 2019. The BSEB will announce the class 10th compartmental results today on the official website. Students those who have applied for the exams can log in the official website to check the result. The Class 10 compartmental examination was conducted in the month of April.

Bihar Board 10th Compartmental Result 2019: The BSEB class 10th compartmental results will be declared today on 31st May 2019. Wherein the State Education Krishan Nandan Prasad Verma will declare the result of Class 10 examination from the board office today at 3:30 pm. Students who have appeared in the examination can check the result on the official website i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The Class 10 compartmental examination was conducted in the month of April, the results of which will be announced on May 31. Students are suggested to keep their roll number, registration number handy.

Bihar Board 10th Compartmental Result 2019: Steps to check result

Step 1: Go to the official websites, bsebssresult.com, biharboard.online and biharboardonline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link

Step 3: In the new website, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: BSEB 10th compartment results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for future use

Bihar Board 10th Compartmental Result 2019: List of websites to check the result.

bsebssresult.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboard.ac.in

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

Nearly 13.2 lakh students cleared the matric examination this year, scoring a pass percentage of 80.73 per cent. Also, around 20 per cent of students could not clear the BSEB 10th examinations.

In 2018, BSEB declared the results of 2,17,575 candidates. Out of the 2,17, 575 candidates who appeared for the compartmental examination 1,38,241 were girls while 79,334 were boys. The exams were held from May 1 to May 10 in two shifts.

Earlier, this year on March 30 the Arts, Science and Commerce results of Intermediate or Class 12 was declared.

According to Bihar board, if a student gets fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of. Also, If someone has obtained 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more then 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed.

