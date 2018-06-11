During a press conference held by Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishore over Bihar Board controversy where students who have claimed of scoring more marks that the subtotal said, the confusion that arose as students who filled up forms in both 2017 and 2018 were allotted marks from best of 2. He further added by saying that the students who still feel there is a discrepancy in the marks allotted can apply for it online from June 11 to June 19.

Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishore in a press conference over Bihar Board examination controversy spoke about the confusion that arose as students who filled up forms in both 2017 and 2018 were allotted marks from best of 2. 50 marks were for theory and 50 for practicals. He further added that list of students has been made in order to clear all the confusion. Kishore even assured of not a single such case will come out. On students who have alleged that they have scored more marks than the subtotal, Anand Kishore said that students who are still unsure and feels there is a discrepancy in the marks allotted can apply for it online from June 11 to June 19, 2018.

If a student still feels there is discrepancy in the marks allotted, they can apply for it online from May 11-19: Anand Kishore, Bihar Board Chairman on Bihar board students alleging they received more than the full marks pic.twitter.com/TAWPocsMNV — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2018

Class 12 student, Sandeep Raj from East Champaran got 38 out of 35 in the theory paper of physics. Raj was in shock to get a high score as he didn’t know this was possible because he got zero in the objective-type questions in English and Rashtra Bhasha. Another candidate from Darbhanga Rahul Kumar scored 40 out of 35 in the objective paper of maths.

Surprisingly students who didn’t appear for the examination also scored marks and one such candidate was Janvi Singh from Vaishali who claimed that she got 18 points for the Biology examination she never wrote. Satya Kumar had a similar case as he appeared for the exam from Ram Krishna Dwarika College in Patna but was wrongly given marks in the paper he never wrote.

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) results were declared on Wednesday, June 6 at the official website of the Bihar board i.e. biharboard.ac.in. Around 82% students from commerce, 45% candidates for Science and 42% from Humanities qualified the examination. Ms Kalpana Kumari also came first in the NEET examination. She scored 434 marks in her science stream. While Nidhi Sihna from RDS college, Muzaffarpur scored 434 marks and Kusum Kumari with 424 marks secured the first rank.

