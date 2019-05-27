Bihar Board Class 12th Compartment Result 2019: The Intermediate result will be declared at 12:30 pm. Students who had taken part in the compartment examination can download thier scores on the official website of the Bihar Board at bsebinteredu.in. The Class 12th examination was conducted in Febuary2019.

Bihar Board Class 12th Compartment Result 2019: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Class 12th result (Compartment) for Arts, Science and Commerce streams on Tuesday, May 28. The Intermediate result will be declared at 12:30 pm. Students who had taken part in the compartment examination can download thier scores on the official website of the Bihar Board at bsebinteredu.in. The Class 12th examination was conducted in February 2019.

Reports said Bihar Board Class 12th Compartment Result 2019 will be declared by the Bihar Education Minister Krishnanand Verma and Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishore in a press conference. After that, the same will be made available on the official website of the Board.

Bihar Board announced the Class 12th or Intermediate result on May 30 on the official website registering a pass percentage of 79.76 per cent. As many as 10.19 lakh students cleared the examination. Among the three streams, Commerce had recorded top performance, registering 93.2 per cent followed by Science 81.20 per cent and Arts 76.53 per cent.

A student namely Sushil Goeni Rani was declared topper in the Arts stream after scoring 493 marks out of 500 while as Pawan Kumar ranked top in the Science stream, scoring 473 marks out of 500.

Bihar School Examination Board had started the scrutiny process of the Class 12 exam from April 3, 2019, which has now been completed. Around 13.15 lakh students had taken part in the examination.

