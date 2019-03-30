Bihar Board class 12th Exams: The results of the Intermediate, Class 12 (Arts, Science and Commerce) will be declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today on March 30, 2019. The students who appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board class 12th Exams: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the results of Intermediate, Class 12 (Arts, Science and Commerce) today, Saturday, March 30, 2019. The students who had appeared can check the results through the official website, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. This is for the first time that the Bihar board is releasing the results in a record number of 28 days. Informing the same, the BSEB officials said that the evaluation process was started on March 2. While the Board will declare the results on March 30, 2019. The Bihar Board intermediate examination was conducted on February 16, 2019.

In 2018, a total of 12.07 lakh students had appeared for the Intermediate exams. In the Inter science examination, 45 per cent students were passed. While in the commerce 82 per cent students have passed. Similarly, in the arts stream, 42 per cent students have passed. In 2017, about 13 lakh students had appeared for the Inter-examination which was conducted between 14-25 February. In the backdrop of stringent measures taken by the Bihar government, it is compulsory for the students to ensure a cheating-free examination in view of the toppers scam.

Only 30.11 per cent of students passed the Science test result which was declared by the Chairman Anand Kishore of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). In the Arts stream, only 37 per cent of the examinees passed the test. While in the Commerce stream, the pass percentage was 73.76.

BSEB Board: How to check result

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSEB.

Step 2: Click on the result link, a new page will be displayed

Step 3: Fill in your credentials, submit.

Step 4: Result for the intermediate exam will be displayed.

Step 5: Download it and save it for future use.

Step 6: Previous year result status report

About Bihar board

The Bihar School Examination Board is a statutory body under Government of Bihar. It comes under section 3 of Bihar School Examination Act – 1952. This is devised to conduct examinations at secondary and senior secondary standard in both government and private schools. These government schools belonged to the state of Bihar on the basis of the syllabus, as mentioned by the Government of Bihar.

Its headquarter is situated in Patna. Along with school examinations, it also conducts departmental examinations such as Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) for Bihar state.



For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More