Bihar Board Class 12th result 2019 declared: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) 12th Result 2019 was released. Bihar Board will begin their marks scrutiny from April 3, 2019, till April 12, 2019.

Bihar Board Class 12th result 2019 declared: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) 12th Result 2019, was to be declared online at 1 pm previously but however, the result was delayed and was finally released at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in or bsebinteredu.in or bsebbihar.com.

Candidates need to log in with their Roll Code and Roll Number to obtain their BSEB Intermediate Result 2019. They can collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools a few days later. Bihar Board will begin their marks scrutiny from April 3, 2019, till April 12, 2019.

The list of the Toppers in various Fields:

Bihar 12th Science Result 2019 Toppers:

• Rohini Prakash attained – 94.6%

• Pawan KR attained – 94.6%

Bihar 12 Arts Result 2019 Toppers:

• Rohini Kumari attained – 92.6%

• Manish Kumar attained – 92.6%

• Vikas Kumar attained – 92.4%

• Majboor Jehan attained – 92.4%

Bihar Inter Commerce Result Topper 2019:

• Satyam Kumar attained – 94.4%

• Sonu Kumari attained- 94%

The statistical highlights of Bihar Board 12th Result 2019 for Commerce stream are as follows:

• Total Students: 63570

• Total Number of Pass Students: 59135

• Overall Pass Percentage: 93.02%

• Total Male Students: 41551

• Total Female Students: 22019

• Student Securing First Division: 37260

• Student Securing Second Division: 20048

• Student Securing Third Division: 1827

The statistical highlights of Bihar Board 12th Result 2019 for Science stream are as follows:

• Total Students: 659013

• Total Number of Pass Students: 535110

• Overall Pass Percentage: 81.20%

• Total Male Students: 468869

• Total Female Students: 190144

• Student Securing First Division: 252797

• Student Securing Second Division: 275704

• Student Securing Third Division: 6609

The statistical highlights of Bihar Board 12th Result 2019 – Arts Stream are as follows:

• Total Students: 556072

• Total Number of Pass Students: 425550

• Overall Pass Percentage: 76.53%

• Total Male Students: 225767

• Total Female Students: 330305

• Student Securing First Division: 136858

• Student Securing Second Division: 255092

• Student Securing Third Division: 33600

According to sources, BSEB will be awarding cash prizes and benefaction to the Bihar Board 12th Toppers 2019.

• 1st Rank – To get Cash Prize of Rs 1 lakh with a laptop and an e-reader

• 2nd Rank – To get Cash Prize of Rs 75000/-

• 3rd Rank – To get Cash Prize of Rs 50000/-

• 4th Rank- To get Cash Prize of Rs 15,000/-

• 5th Rank – To get Cash Prize of Rs 15,000/-

note: There is a overall improvement in the result from last past two years.

