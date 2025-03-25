Home
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Bihar Board Class 12th Results 2025 OUT, Class 10th Results To Be Declared On April 5 – Where & How To Check

BSEB has announced Class 12th results for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams today. Students can check results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Class 10th results on April 5.

Bihar Board Class 12th Results 2025 OUT, Class 10th Results To Be Declared On April 5 – Where & How To Check


The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially declared the Class 12th Board Results 2025 today, March 25. Students from Science, Commerce, and Arts streams can now check their scores on the official websites—biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Meanwhile, students awaiting their Class 10th results will have to wait until April 5, 2025, when the board will officially release their scores.

How to Check Bihar Board Class 12th & 10th Results 2025 Online

Students can follow these steps to access their results online:

  1. Visit the official website: results.biharboardonline.com.

  2. Click on the link for “Bihar Board 12th Result 2025” (for Class 12) or “Bihar Board 10th Result 2025” (for Class 10).

  3. Enter your roll number and other required credentials.

  4. Submit the details to view your mark sheet.

  5. Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

Class 10th Board Results 2025: Release Date & Exam Details

While the Class 12th results have been announced, Class 10th students will have to wait until April 5 for their results. The board conducted Class 10th exams from February 17 to February 25 across 1,677 exam centers in Bihar.

BSEB 12th Marksheet Details & Passing Criteria

The BSEB Class 12th scorecards include:

  • Subject-wise marks obtained

  • Total marks secured

  • Qualifying status

  • Student details (name, roll number, and school name)

To pass, students must secure at least 33% in each theory subject and 40% in practical exams.

Bihar Board Exam 2025: Key Statistics

This year, a total of 12,92,313 students appeared for the Class 12th exams. Among them:

  • 6,41,847 were girls

  • 6,50,466 were boys

The exams were conducted in two shifts from February 1 to February 15. The board released the answer key on March 2, allowing students to submit objections until March 5.

Past Year Trends in Bihar Board Results

Bihar Board results have shown consistent improvement in recent years:

  • Class 12th Pass Percentage in 2024: 87.21%

  • Class 10th Pass Percentage in 2023: 81.04% (up from 79.88% in 2022)

Students who wish to apply for re-evaluation or supplementary exams can check the official board notification for details.

With Class 12th results now available, the focus shifts to Class 10th results, set for release on April 5, 2025. Stay tuned for further updates!

