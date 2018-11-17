BSEB Bihar Board matric and inter examination date sheet 2019: Bihar board has released the matric and inter examination 2019 online on its official website. The matric – 10th class and Inter examination- 12th class will start in February 2019. Class 10 exam will start from February 21, 2019, and will end on February 28, 2019. The class 12 examinations are scheduled from February 6 to February 16, 2019. The examinations will be held in two shifts:
First shift- 9:30 am to 12:45 pm
Second shift – 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm
Students appearing for the exam can download the date sheet from the boards’ official website www.biharboard.ac.in
Class 10 date sheet-
- February 21- English
- February 22- Social Science
- February 23- Science
- February 25- Mathematics
- February 26- Mother Tongue
- February 27- Second Indian Language
- February 28- Optional Subject
Class 12 date sheet-
February 6, 2019
Morning shift (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)
Biology- I.Sc , R.B Hindi- Vocational Course
Afternoon shift (2 pm to 5 pm)
Philosophy- I.A, Entrepreneurship- I.Com
February 7, 2019
Morning shift (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)
Language subjects- I.A.
Afternoon shift (2 pm to 5 pm)
Computer Science- I.A, I.Sc, I.Com
Multi-Media & Web. Tech- I.A, I.Sc, I.Com
Foundation Course- Vocational Course
February 8, 2019
Morning shift (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)
Physics- I.Sc
Yoga and Physical Education- I.A
Afternoon shift (2 pm to 5 pm)
History- I.A.
English- Vocational Course
February 9, 2019
Morning shift (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)
N.R.B & M.B.- I.A.
Afternoon Shift (2 pm to 5 pm)
Accountancy- I.Com
Vocational Trade-I- Vocational Course
February 11, 2019
Morning Shift (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)
Chemistry- I.Sc.
Afternoon Shift (2 pm to 5 pm)
Political Science- I.A.
Vocational Trade-II- Vocational Course
February 12, 2019
Morning Shift (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)
Agriculture- I.Sc
Music- I.A.
Afternoon Shift (2 pm to 5 pm)
Business Studies- I.Com
Geography- I.A
February 13, 2019
Morning Shift (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)
Language subjects- I.Sc and I.Com
Afternoon Shift (2 pm to 5 pm)
Psychology- I.A.
Vocational Trade-III- Vocational Course
February 14, 2019
Morning shift (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)
N.R.B & M.B.- I.Sc & I.Com
Afternoon shift (2 pm to 5 pm)
Sociology- I.A.
Related subjects- Vocational Course
February 15, 2019
Morning shift (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)
Mathematics- I.Sc and I.A.
Afternoon Shift (2 pm to 5 pm)
Economics- I.A.
February 16, 2019
Morning Shift (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)
Home Science- I.A.
Economics- I.Com
