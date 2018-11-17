Bihar board has released the matric and inter examination 2019 online on its official website. Class 10 exam will start from February 21, 2019, and will end on February 28, 2019. The class 12 examinations are scheduled from February 6 to February 16, 2019. Details inside.

BSEB Bihar Board matric and inter examination date sheet 2019: Bihar board has released the matric and inter examination 2019 online on its official website. The matric – 10th class and Inter examination- 12th class will start in February 2019. Class 10 exam will start from February 21, 2019, and will end on February 28, 2019. The class 12 examinations are scheduled from February 6 to February 16, 2019. The examinations will be held in two shifts:

First shift- 9:30 am to 12:45 pm

Second shift – 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm

Students appearing for the exam can download the date sheet from the boards’ official website www.biharboard.ac.in

Class 10 date sheet-

February 21- English

February 22- Social Science

February 23- Science

February 25- Mathematics

February 26- Mother Tongue

February 27- Second Indian Language

February 28- Optional Subject

Class 12 date sheet-

February 6, 2019

Morning shift (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)

Biology- I.Sc , R.B Hindi- Vocational Course

Afternoon shift (2 pm to 5 pm)

Philosophy- I.A, Entrepreneurship- I.Com

February 7, 2019

Morning shift (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)

Language subjects- I.A.

Afternoon shift (2 pm to 5 pm)

Computer Science- I.A, I.Sc, I.Com

Multi-Media & Web. Tech- I.A, I.Sc, I.Com

Foundation Course- Vocational Course

February 8, 2019

Morning shift (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)

Physics- I.Sc

Yoga and Physical Education- I.A

Afternoon shift (2 pm to 5 pm)

History- I.A.

English- Vocational Course

February 9, 2019

Morning shift (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)

N.R.B & M.B.- I.A.

Afternoon Shift (2 pm to 5 pm)

Accountancy- I.Com

Vocational Trade-I- Vocational Course

February 11, 2019

Morning Shift (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)

Chemistry- I.Sc.

Afternoon Shift (2 pm to 5 pm)

Political Science- I.A.

Vocational Trade-II- Vocational Course

February 12, 2019

Morning Shift (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)

Agriculture- I.Sc

Music- I.A.

Afternoon Shift (2 pm to 5 pm)

Business Studies- I.Com

Geography- I.A

February 13, 2019

Morning Shift (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)

Language subjects- I.Sc and I.Com

Afternoon Shift (2 pm to 5 pm)

Psychology- I.A.

Vocational Trade-III- Vocational Course

February 14, 2019

Morning shift (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)

N.R.B & M.B.- I.Sc & I.Com

Afternoon shift (2 pm to 5 pm)

Sociology- I.A.

Related subjects- Vocational Course

February 15, 2019

Morning shift (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)

Mathematics- I.Sc and I.A.

Afternoon Shift (2 pm to 5 pm)

Economics- I.A.

February 16, 2019

Morning Shift (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)

Home Science- I.A.

Economics- I.Com

