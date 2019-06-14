Bihar Board Exam schedule 2020: The class 10th and 12th exam datesheet has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. All the interested candidates can check their schedule of the Bihar Board Class 10th and Class 12th Board Exam 2020 through the official website.

Bihar Board Exam schedule 2020: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the BSEB Class 12 Exam 2020 and SEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2020 datesheet. The candidates can also check the schedule of the Bihar Board Class 10th and Class 12th Board Exam 2020 through the official website that is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. According to reports, the BSEB class 10 exam 2020 will start from February 17, 2020 to February 25, 2020. The practical exams/ internal assessment will be conducted from January 20, 2020 to January 22.

In the year 2020, the Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 board exams will begin from February 3 to February 13. Further, the candidates need to submit their applications for the online exam starting from June 29 to July 8, 2019. The board will conduct the practical exams will begin from January 10, 2020, to January 21, 2020.

For the Industrial Training Higher Secondary High-level language (Hindi and English) exam, the students need to submit the applications from September 9, 2019, to September 18. The exam will be conducted on May 12, 2019.

DElEd for the first and second year.

For DElEd First and Second Year exams, all the candidates will submit the applications from April 24, 2020 to May 3, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Board had announced the results of the Intermediate, Class 12 (Arts, Science and Commerce) examinations on March 30, 2019. The overall pass percentage touched 79.76 per cent. This year 2019, the Bihar School Examination Board or the BSEB released the Class 10 result 2019 at 12: 30 am on April 6. The Bihar board exams were conducted from February 21, 2019, to February 28, 2019.

The first exam of Bihar Board 2019 was English. The last exam was Optional Subject Paper. Over 17 lakh students had appeared for the Bihar Board Matric examinations. Nearly, 16 lakh candidates had registered for the state board 10th Class or Matriculation.

