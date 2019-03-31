Bihar Board result 2019: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Intermediate, Class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce examinations result. Students who appeared for the examination can check the result through the official websites bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. This year, the pass percentage improved with 79.76 per cent and a total of 10.19 lakh students had passed the examination.

Bihar Board result 2019: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the results of Intermediate, Class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce examinations on March 30 2019. The students who appeared for the examination can check the result through the official websites bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. In this year, the pass percentage has improved with 79.76 per cent. A total of 10.19 lakh students had passed the examination. The examination was held in February, and this year, the result has been released in the month of March. The candidates who are not satisfied with the results can apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets for the rectification. The scrutiny process for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 intermediate examination will begin from April 3, 2019.

The online portal to apply for the scrutiny process will be ended on April 12, 2019. An amount of Rs 120 is to be payable through the online portal. The students can apply on the same through the official website. A total of 81.20 students passed from the science stream. While 93.02 per cent of students from the commerce stream, and it is 76.53 per cent students passed from arts stream.

Pawan Kumar had topped Class 12 Science exams with 473 marks (94.6 per cent). While Sushil Goeni Rani had topped the Arts stream with 493 marks (92.6 per cent).

BSEB 12th results 2019: Check steps to apply for scrutiny

1. Visit the official website srsec.bsebbihar.com.

2. Enter your roll code, roll number and mobile number.

3. Sign in to the website.

4. Enter your details in the provided fields, upload the necessary documents and pay the fee to apply for scrutiny.

5. Keep a copy of your application for future use

This year, for the first time, the board prepared ten sets of question papers, from A to J. All the question papers were tuned to 50 per cent objective from the previous year. This decision was taken into account in order to prevent cheating inside the exam centre, and also to prevent examination leak.

As per reports, at least 114 students were caught in cheating, last year. Two impersonators were booked during the intermediate examination.

Around 162 students had been expelled from taking examinations in a case related to cheating materials, in a recently concluded matriculation (Class 10) examinations in Bihar. Other 55 persons were arrested in impersonating as candidates as mentioned by BSEB chairman Anand Kishore.

