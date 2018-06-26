BSEB Class 10 result 2018: Bihar Board is all set to release the Class 10 results 2018 today on its official website. The Bihar Board class 10 results will be declared by the state education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma at Patna. Candidates who appeared for the BSEB Class 10 2018 examination can check their results on the website or via SMS.

Students who had appeared for the Bihar Board BSEB class 10 examination this year can check the avail their result on the official website. To download the BSEB class 10 results 2018, students have to enter their roll numbers on the fields provided on the website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

According to reports, the results will be declared by 4:30 PM today. Apart from the official website, the results will also be available on other third party websites such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Moreover, the BSEB Board examination for the academic year 2017-18 was conducted during the month of February at various centres across the state of Bihar.

Students can check their Bihar Board Class 10 Results by following the steps given below:

Visit the official website of Bihar Board i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, search for the link that reads– Bihar Board 10th Result 2018 and click on the same Candidates will be directed to a new window Enter the roll number and other required details. Click on the submit button The Bihar Board Class 10 Results will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the BSEB Class 10 Result and take a print out for future references if necessary

Students can also check their result via SMS: To check the BSEB Bihar Board Matric Result 2018, type BSEB<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263

Reports say that more than 17.7 lakh students had appeared in the examination this year. Earlier, the results were supposed to be released on June 20, 2018, however, it got delayed due to the report of missing 42,500 answer sheets from a school. It was later found that the answer sheets were sold to a scrap vendor.

