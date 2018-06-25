State education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma will declare the BSEB Class 10 Results 2018 from Patna. The Bihar Board will release the Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2018 at the official website i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results by following the given below steps.

The Bihar Board is all set to release the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2018 tomorrow, June 26. The matric result will be declared at the official website of Bihar Board i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The results will be declared around 11:30am but as per reports, the Class 10 result will be out by 3:00pm. State education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma is expected to release the Bihar Board Class 10 Result from Patna. Candidates who appeared for the BSEB examination can also check their result on examresults.net.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can also check their Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2018 via SMS. Send BSEB<space>ROLLNUMBER to 56263 to check the BSEB Bihar Board Matric Result 2018.

ALSO READ: Bihar: Schools in Patna to remain closed until June 26 due to intense heat

Students who appeared for the examination can check their Bihar Board Class 10 Results by following the given below steps:

Step 1: Login to the official website of Bihar Board i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says – Bihar Board 10th Result 2018.

Step 3: Candidates then can enter their roll number and other required details.

Step 4: Submit the details and the Bihar Board Class 10 Results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Students can download and print the BSEB Class 10 Result for future references.

The examination was conducted from February 21 to February 28, this year. Around 17,70,42 lakhs candidates appeared for the examination at around 1,426 centres across the state for the BSEB Class 10 examination. The BSEB Class 10 Result which was scheduled to release on June 20 was postponed till June 26 due to the report of missing 42,500 answer sheets. As per reports, the BSEB Class 10 answer sheets were sold to a scrap vendor Pappu Kumar Gupta for a total of Rs 8500.

ALSO WATCH: Bihar Board Class 10th Result Date & Time Announcement

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More