Bihar BPSC 2019: The dated for the combined competitive exams have been announced by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The admit cards for the same will be issued one week prior to the examination.

Bihar BPSC 2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the exam dates for the 64th combined competitive exam (Main). The combined competitive exams are scheduled to be held on July 12, 13, 14 and July 16, 2019. The exams for the same will be conducted in a single session commence at 1:00 pm and conclude at 4:00 pm.

The exam will start with general Hindi which is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, which will be followed by the general exam of the paper I which will be held on July 13 and paper II which will be held on July 14, 2019. The last exam for the same will be of the elective subject which all the candidates opted while the submission of the application form. The last exam for the same is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

The admit cards for the same will be issued a week before the main examinations on the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), bpsc.bih.nic.in. All the candidates are supposed to download there admit cards and bring a copy of it along with them at the time of exam as no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without the admit card. Candidates are also supposed to bring any identity proof, two coloured pictures, printed e-admit card with an attached image and a signature to the examination centre.

The upcoming exam is for the people who have clearly passed the BPSC civil services Main preliminary exam. Through this recruitment exam, a total number of 1395 vacancies are to be filled which were advertised in 2018.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App