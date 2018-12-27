BPSC 64th CCE Prelim exam 2018: The answer keys of the 64th CCE Prelim exam has been published on the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Candidates need to log into - bpsc.bih.nic.in and download the same.

BPSC 64th CCE Prelim exam 2018: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer keys of 64th CCE Preliminary examination 2018 on its official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check the answer keys on the official website of the Commission. Also, the Combined Competitive Examinations were conducted by the Commission on December 16, 2018.

As per reports, candidates will be able to file objections against any wrong answers through speed post. The Commission has also released a notification regarding the raising of objections on its official website. Candidates must go through the notification before filing their objections.

How to download the Answer Keys and check the notification for filing objections?

Visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

Search for the link that reads, “Important Notice: Invitation of Objections to answers of 64th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination held on 16th December, 2018. ” on the homepage and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a PDF

Download the PDF and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Direct link to go to the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) and download the answer keys: http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More