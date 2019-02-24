Bihar BPSC 64th Civil Services Prelims 2018: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the result of BPSC 64th Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2018 on the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the result given below.

According to reports in a leading website, the results can now be accessed on the official website. Candidates must note that those who have been shortlisted after the prelims examination will now have to appear for the Mains examination to be conducted by the Commission soon at various centres across the state. Candidates can check the steps to download the BPSC 64th Civil Services Prelims 2018 exam conducted on December 16, 2018 given below.

How to check and download the BPSC 64th Civil Services Prelims 2018?

Step 1: Log in to the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) as mentioned above – bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Search for the link that reads, “BPSC 64th Civil Services Prelims 2018 result download” on the homepage and click on the link

Step 3: Now, candidates will be take to a new pdf page

Step 4: Candidates can go through the same and check if their roll number exists on the list

Step 5: Download the list and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Candidates can go to the official website of BPSC directly by clicking on this link: BPSC Offcial Website

