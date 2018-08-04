BPSC 64th Notification 2018 has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission on its official website. Online registration and application process has started at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates should note that the last date for registration is August 24, 2018.

BPSC 64th Notification 2018: The Bihar Public Service Commission or (BPSC) has published the BPSC 64 notification 2018 for Combined Preliminary Service on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Interested candidates can check the full employment notification, which had been uploaded on the website on August 2, 2018.

The registration process for the same has been opened yesterday i.e. on August 3, 2018 and it will go on until August 24. Meanwhile, the whole process of online application can be completed by the end of this month till August 31, 2018.

Candidates need to follow the steps given below for Application and Registration Process:

Log into the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission- bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, search for the “BPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2018” link and click on it Now click on the “Online Application” link Candidates will be directed to a different page, where “Apply Online” option will be seen Click on the option if you have not registered yourself (for the first time registration or new registration)/ already registered candidate just need to “Sign In” Candidates will receive a Number and password, valid e-mail ID/Mobile No Now fill up the application form correctly and click on submit Make application fee payment and submit the form finally Now, take a print out of the online application for future reference

To go to the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission and register online, click on the link given here: http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/

