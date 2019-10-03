Bihar BPSC 65th CCE Prelims Admit Card 2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the BPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2019 on October 5, 2019. Candidates can check how to download the Bihar BPSC 65th CCE Prelims Hall Ticket 2019 in this article.

Bihar BPSC 65th CCE Prelim Admit Card 2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification announcing the BPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2019 release date on the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in today, October 3, 2019. According to the notice, the admit cards will be available on the BPSC official website from October 5, 2019.

Candidates who are going to appear in the BPSC CCE Prelims 2019 Exam are advised to keep an eye on the official website of BPSC and download the BPSC 65th CCE Prelim Admit Card 2019 by following the instructions given below for their convenience.

Bihar BPSC 65th CCE Prelim Admit Card 2019: How to download?

Candidates appearing in the BPSC CCE Prelims must log into the website – bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

On clicking, candidates will be asked to enter the necessary details

Click on the submit button

The admit card will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the same for reference

Bihar BPSC 65th CCE Prelim 2019 will be conducted at 718 centres across the state on October 15, 2019. Candidates who have applied for the BPSC CCE Exam 2019 must note that the link to download the Bihar BPSC 65th CCE Prelim Admit Card 2019 will be available on the official website only till October 13, 2o19.

Moreover, the admit cards will be available for download through the official website of BPSC 15 days prior to the commencement of the Bihar BPSC 65th CCE Prelims 2019. Reports say that the online application process for BPSC 65th CCE Pre Exam 2019 commenced from July 10, 2019, while the last date for submission of the applications was scheduled for July 30, 2019. Reportedly, there are around 434 vacancies which will be filled through this recruitment drive. The tentative posts are as follows:

Police Vice-Chancellor, Municipal Executive Officer, Block Panchayati Raj Officer, and etc. For more information regarding the BPSC Recruitment 2019-20, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the BPSC official website.

