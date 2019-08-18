Bihar BPSC 65th combined competitive 2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the 65th BPSC Combined competitive preliminary exam (CCE) on October 15, Tuesday from 12 noon to 2 pm on the official website. A total of 434 vacancies across government departments and positions in the state are to be filled, through this recruitment drive.

The qualifiers of the preliminary examination will be eligible for BPSC CCE Mains 2019 and it will be conducted on July 12, 13, 14 and 16, 2019. The examinations will be conducted in one session, starting from 1 pm and ending at 4 pm, according to the BPSC.

Combined prelims examination will be conducted in various centres across the state of Bihar. The selection process includes a preliminary exam, candidates will appear for the mains examination.

BPSC CSE will comprise of three phases- Preliminary, Main and Interview. Prelims will be a two-hour objective type, pen and paper-based exam which constitutes of 150 marks. While the mains will be of 900 marks consisting of 300 questions. It will be subjective while the interview will be of 120 marks and the preliminary examination is only qualifying in nature. The final rank list will be created based on the marks obtained in the mains and interview.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the recruitment exams against 434 vacancies for various posts in different departments of Bihar government. The official notification for BPSC 65th civil services was released on Thursday, July 4, on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The online registration process began from July 10 and ended on July 24 and the last date to file the application fee was July 30.

