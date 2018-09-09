BPSC CCE Prelims Result 2018: The results for Combined Competitive Examination held on July 1, 2018 has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result sheet on the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC CCE Prelims Result 2018: The results for Bihar Combined Competitive preliminary Result 2018 has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission on its official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their result by logging into the website. The 63rd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam 2018 was conducted by the commission on July 1, 2018 at 271 examination centres in Bihar.

The 63rd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam 2018 was conducted for filling up of 355 vacancies at various departments of the government. Moreover, as per the official website, the Final Answer Keys of General Studies has also been released and candidates can tally their answers to the answers written in the examination.

How to check Bihar BPSC CCE Prelims Result 2018?

Log in to the official website of BPSC – bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage click link that reads, “Results: For 63rd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination” After clicking on the link, candidates will be redirected to a Pdf Roll Numbers of the qualified candidates will be displayed in the PDF Candidates can check their respective roll numbers to see if they have cleared the examination Candidates can also download the PDF and take a print out of the same if necessary for reference

To go to the official website and check the CCE Prelims Result 2018 directly, click on this link: http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/

To check your Roll Number on the list directly, click on this link: http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Results-63rd-CCE(Pre).pdf

