Bihar BPSC Civil Service 2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the date of the preliminary exam for the state civil service recruitment exam for Assistant posts on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The preliminary examination will be held on March 17 across exam centres in Bihar. The candidates kindly note, that the application process for the same has been closed and admit card for the same is yet to be announced. As per the standard rules, the hall tickets are expected to be released in March first week.

Examination pattern

The examination will be based on the objective-type MCQ based test. It will be conducted in a computer-based testing format.

Selection procedure

The candidates appearing for Assistant includes a preliminary exam. It will be followed by the main exam. The candidates who have a degree from any recognised university will also be preferred.

Eligibility criteria

Aspirants of the BPSC civil service exam, the applicant should be atleast 21 years of age. But he/she should not be more than 37 years for unreserved category candidates. The candidates who belong to OBC, the highest age limit is 40 years. Whereas, for SC, ST 42 years category candidates.

Meanwhile, BPSC has released result for assistant engineering prelims exam yesterday. The BPSC has also announced the cut-off list for the Mains exam, applications for which will begin soon. Read the complete story here – BPSC assistant engineer result.

BPSC Functions:

Initially, the Bihar Public Service Commission began its functioning for the State of Bihar. The headquarters are situated in Ranchi where all the functioning used to take place. Later, they decided to shift the headquarters of the Commission from Ranchi to Patna. The headquarters was shifted in Patna on 1st March 1951.

