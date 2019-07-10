Bihar BPSC Civil Services 65th combined prelims 2019: The online registration process for the 65th BPSC Civil Services Prelims will start from tomorrow on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can check how to apply here.

Bihar BPSC Civil Services 65th combined prelims 2019: The online registration process for the BPSC Civil Services 65th combined prelims examination to be conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission or BPSC will be opened from tomorrow, July 10, 2019. The registration can be done through the official website of the Commission – bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the notification released by the Bihar Commission, the last date to register for the upcoming BPSC Civil Services 65th combined prelims has been scheduled for July 24, 2019. All the candidates who are interested to apply for the same are advised to go to the website and fill the form. The last date for making application fee payment is July 30, 2019.



How to apply for the BPSC Civil Services 65th combined prelims 2019?

Visit the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission – bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Civil Services 65th combined prelims 2019 notification

On clicking, a pdf will be opened

Now, go through the same for reference and follow the instructions in it

Go to the application portal as mentioned in the notification and click on the register

On clicking, a new window will be displayed on the screen

Fill in all the necessary details and submit to register yourself

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website and Register Yourself for the exam: Online Registration

