BPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 Admit Card: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has finally published the Admit Cards for the upcoming BPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 on its official website. All the candidates who are going to appear for the Bihar 64th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination this year can log into the official website of BPSC i.e. at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in or bpsc.bih.nic.in and download the BPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 Admit Cards by following the instructions given below.

Moreover, the is all set to be conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission on December 16, 2018 at 808 examination centres across the state. The examination has been scheduled to be held only in one shift i.e. from 12.00PM to 2.00PM. The admit card for the BPSC Prelims Exam 2018 is now available on the official website and candidates should note that the admit cards can be downloaded only from the official website.

Candidates can check BPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 Admit Card: How to download

Log in to the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission – i.e. onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link ‘Apply Online’

Candidates will be directed to a different page

Here, enter all the relevant details such as User Name, Password, Captcha Code

Now, click on Login

The BPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 e-admit card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for future reference

To go to the official website of BPSC and directly download the Admit Cards, click on this link: http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/

