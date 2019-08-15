The result has been uploaded on the official website and candidates who appeared for the test are required to check their result at the earliest. While for the interview round, it will be begin on August 27 and continue till September 7.

The Bihar Public Service Commission has declared the result for 63rd Combined Main competitive examination for which the exams were conducted on January 12, 13, 15 and 17. The candidates who appeared for the exams are requested to check their result on the official website i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

This year a total of 924 candidates appeared for the exam for over 350 posts. Hence, those candidates who have cleared the written will now be eligible to appear for the interview round for which the schedule will soon be uploaded on the official website.

Bihar BPSc main result: How to check

Go to the official website i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage you will required to look for the link that reads ‘mains result’

Now a PDF comprising will appear in which you will be required to look for your roll number. If you have been shortlisted, the roll number will be there

Bihar BPSC Main result: Documents required

For those who have made it to the interview round, they will be required to bring along a few documents for verification, here’s the list:

Date of birth certificate

Class 10, 12 degree certificates

Reservation category certification (for those who have)

BPSC Mains and Prelim marksheet

A copy of photo identity proof

At least 5 passport-sized photographs

Bihar BPSC Mains result: Interview round details

The interview will be from August 27 to September 7 and the shortlisted candidates will be required to download their admit card around August 20. They should keep and eye on the website as the admit cards might be uploaded before August 20 as well.

Interview will be conducted in two shifts i.e. morning and evening. The morning shift candidates will have to report at 10:30 am while the evening ones will be required to show up at 2:30 pm for the interview.

