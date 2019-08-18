Bihar BPSC prelims exam 2019: The combined prelims exam date gas been released on the official website and candidates are required to check the website for further details.

The 65th Bihar Public Service Commission prelim exam date has been announced by the Commission which is scheduled for October 15 from 12 noon to 2 pm. The same has been notified on the official website as well. This year a total of 434 vacancies are expected to be filled across various government departments through the recruitment drive and it should be noted that the applications for Bihar BPSC CCE 2019 has also been concluded.

Candidates who will clear the preliminary exam will be eligible for the BPSC CCE Mains 2019. The prelim exam comprises 150 marks and candidates will be given a duration of 2 hours to complete their paper. It should be noted that there will be no extra marks deduction or negative marking for wrong answers. They will be given 1 mark for every correct answer and only those who clear the prelims will be eligible for the Mains exam.

Once the Mains exams are over, the shortlisted candidates will be eligible for the interview round, which is the final round following which the selected candidates will be posted to various designations on merit basis.

This year, the online application process for BPSC began on July 10 and online applications were accepted till August 6. For General category, the upper age limit is 37 years for male and 40 years for female candidates. For female aspirants from OBC, the upper age limit is again 40 years, however for candidates from SC/ST, the age limit is 42 years.

As far as the qualification criteria is concerned, a graduation degree from a recognized university is a must. For further details, candidates can visit the official website i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

