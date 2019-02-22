Bihar BPSC Prelims Result 2018-2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to declare the Bihar BPSC 64th Prelims Result 2018-19. The candidates can check and download the results by simply logging on BPSC’s official website, once released @ bpsc.bih.nic. The candidates who have appeared in the examination can follow the steps mentioned below to the check and download their Bihar BPSC Prelims Result 2018-2019. Here are the steps to download the Bihar BPSC 64th Civil Services Prelims 2018 result from the official website, once released, – http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/.
1. Visit the official website of BPSC @ bpsc.bih.nic.
2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads “64th BPSC Prelims Result” in the latest updates section.
3. A new window will pop now.
4. Enter the candidate credentials and click on submit button
5. Candidates need to download the result and take a printout of the same for the future.
