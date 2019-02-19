Bihar BPSC Prelims Result 2018: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will declare the result of BPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2018 soon on its official website. Candidates can check the instructions to download the result from the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in given below.

Bihar BPSC Prelims Result 2018: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will be announcing the result of BPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2018 in between February 18 and 23 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can keep an eye on the official website and check for more updates regarding the result. Candidates need to log into – bpsc.bih.nic to check the result as soon as it is published by the Commission. According to the reports in a leading website, the result of BPSC Prelims is going to be released after three months from the end of the Prelims examination.

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the Bihar BPSC 64th Civil Services Prelims 2018 result from the official website – http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/.

How to download the Result?

1. Log on to the official website of BPSC as mentioned above – bpsc.bih.nic

2. Now, click on the link that reads, “64th BPSC Prelims Result” in the latest updates on the homepage

3. Candidates will be taken to a new window where the list of events will be displayed

4. Enter the necessary details and click on submit button

5. Candidates need to download the result and take a printout of the same for future reference

Important Dates of BPSC 64th Civil Services Prelims 2018:

1. BPSC Prelims Exam was conducted on December 16, 2018

2. BPSC Prelims answer key 2018 was published on December 27, 2018

