BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2018: The Bihar Public Service Commission has recently released the prelims exam results for the recruitment of Child Development Project Officers on its official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination and were eagerly waiting for the result to be declared can now download their results by logging into the website of BPSC.

Moreover, the candidates can check the cut-off for various categories on the website of BPSC.

Candidates can check the steps to download the Child Development Project Officers Prelims result 2018:

Visit the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission – bpsc.bih.nic.in

Search for the result declaration link on the homepage

Click on the link

Candidates will be directed to a different page

Here, enter your registration number and click submit

The BPSC Child Development Project Officer Recruitment 2018 prelims result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Now download and take a print of the same for future reference

Meanwhile, the BPSC Child Development Project Officer Recruitment 2018 examination was conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission on July 15, 2018, at various centres across the state where reportedly more than 39 thousand candidates had participated in the preliminary exam. As per reports, 424 qualified for the mains examination this year.

