BPSSC SI Exam Result 2018: The results of BPSSC Sub-Inspector exam 2018 conducted during March this year has been declared on the official website of BPSSC. Candidates can now check their result by logging into bpssc.bih.nic.in.

BPSSC SI Exam Result 2018: The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the results for the examination conducted to fill up the vacant posts of Police Sub-Inspector in the state of Bihar on Sunday, August 5, 2018, as per reports.

Those candidates who had appeared for the written Mains exam can check the official website of BPSSC – www.bpssc.bih.nic.in. Moreover, the BPSSC SI 2018 examination was conducted by the Commission for over 4.28 lakh candidates during the month of March this year and the admit cards for the same was issued on February 26, 2018.

Reports say that 10,161 candidates have managed to qualify the written examination, who will have to appear for a physical examination next month. However, the dates of the physical examination are yet to be declared by BPSSC on its official website.

Candidates can check the BPSSC SI exam Result 2018 by following the steps given below:

Log on to the official website of BPSSC, bpssc.bih.nic.in Search for the link ‘BPSSC Sub-Inspector Result 2018’ on the homepage and click on it Candidates will be directed to a different page Enter all the necessary details in the provided fields and submit Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Now click on the download button and take a print out of the same for future reference

To go to the official website of BPSSC and download the Bihar BPSSC SI Exam Result 2018, click on this link: http://bpssc.bih.nic.in/

