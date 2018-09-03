Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental Result 2018: The Bihar Secondary Board of Education has declared the results of Class 10 compartmental examination 2018 yesterday, September 2, 2018. Students can check the official website - biharboard.ac.in and download their respective results.

Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental Result 2018: The Bihar Secondary Board of Education has released the BSEB 10th Compartment Exam result 2018 on its official website – biharboard.ac.in. According to reports, this year the pass percentage has seen an increase of 18.77% after the release of the Compartmental result.

According to reports in a leading daily, BSEB will give grace marks to students in case he/she fails in only one subject by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each.

Moreover, if a student has secure 75% marks in total, however, failed in one subject securing up to 10% lesser marks in that subject and is not promoted under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed the examination.

Also, as per reports, the Bihar School Education Board from this year has introduced 50% Objective Type Questions for the 10th Exams, so that pass percentage of students in the state improves and this seems to have a positive turnout after the declaration of BSEB 10th Compartment exam results yesterday.

Students who have appeared for the exam can now download the BSEB 10th Compartment exam 2018 result by following the instructions given below:

Visit Bihar Board or BSEB’s official website – biharboard.ac.in

Search for the link that reads- ‘Bihar Board 10th Compartmental Result 2018’ on the homepage

Click on the link

Enter your registration number or roll number, etc

Click on submit button

Your BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartmental 2018 result will appear on the screen of your computer

Download the result and take a printout of the same if necessary for future reference

