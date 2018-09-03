Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental Result 2018: The Bihar Secondary Board of Education has released the BSEB 10th Compartment Exam result 2018 on its official website – biharboard.ac.in. According to reports, this year the pass percentage has seen an increase of 18.77% after the release of the Compartmental result.
According to reports in a leading daily, BSEB will give grace marks to students in case he/she fails in only one subject by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each.
Moreover, if a student has secure 75% marks in total, however, failed in one subject securing up to 10% lesser marks in that subject and is not promoted under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed the examination.
ALSO READ: Telangana Panchayat Secretary 2018 Recruitment: Apply online for 9355 posts @ tspri.cgg.gov.in from September 3, 2018
Also, as per reports, the Bihar School Education Board from this year has introduced 50% Objective Type Questions for the 10th Exams, so that pass percentage of students in the state improves and this seems to have a positive turnout after the declaration of BSEB 10th Compartment exam results yesterday.
ALSO READ: OPTCL Recruitment 2018: Apply for 100 Management Trainee posts @ optcl.co.in, last date September 27
Students who have appeared for the exam can now download the BSEB 10th Compartment exam 2018 result by following the instructions given below:
- Visit Bihar Board or BSEB’s official website – biharboard.ac.in
- Search for the link that reads- ‘Bihar Board 10th Compartmental Result 2018’ on the homepage
- Click on the link
- Enter your registration number or roll number, etc
- Click on submit button
- Your BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartmental 2018 result will appear on the screen of your computer
- Download the result and take a printout of the same if necessary for future reference
ALSO READ: UPSSSC Tubewell Operators Exam’s fresh dates to be announced soon @ upsssc.com