Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental Result 2018: The Bihar Secondary Board of Education is all set to declare the results of Class 10 compartmental examination 2018 on its official website - biharboard.ac.in today. Students can check their respective results by logging into the website as soon as it is published by the Board.

Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental Result 2018: The result of Class 10 compartmental examination 2018 is going to be declared by the Bihar Secondary Board of Education on its official website today, September 2, 2018. Students who have appeared for the 10th Compartment examination this year can check their results by logging into – biharboard.ac.in after 3:30PM today.

The results of BSEB 10th Compartment Exam 2018 will also be available on third-party websites such as biharboard.ac.in and biharboard.online. Candidates are advised to keep their reoll numbers handy so that they can download their results as soon as it is published online by entering their respective roll numbers on the space provided on the official website.

ALSO READ: OPTCL Recruitment 2018: Apply for 100 Management Trainee posts @ optcl.co.in, last date September 27

Apart from accessing the results online, students can also avail their BSEB Matric Compartment results 2018 through their mobile phones. The Bihar Board conducted the 10th Compartment exam 2018 from July 31, 2018 till August 2, 2018 for the students who did not qualify in the final Matriculation examination this year, where reportedly more than 2 lakh students participated.

ALSO READ: Result declared! NIOS D.El.Ed 2018 June results released, check @ nios.ac.in

Students can follow the steps given below to download the Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental Result 2018:

Log into the official website of Bihar Board or BSEB, biharboard.ac.in

On the homepage, search for the link that reads- ‘Bihar Board 10th Compartmental Result 2018’ on and click on it

Enter the necessary details such as your registration number, roll number etc and click on submit

After submitting the Bihar Board 10th Compartmental 2018 result will appear on the screen of your computer

Download the result and take a printout of the same if necessary for future reference

ALSO READ: Telangana Panchayat Secretary 2018 Recruitment: Apply online for 9355 posts @ tspri.cgg.gov.in from September 3, 2018

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More