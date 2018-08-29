Bihar Board 10th Compartmental Result 2018: The BSEB 10th Compartmental result 2018 is not going to be released today. As per reports, the declaration of the results has been postponed on the official website. Students who are eagerly waiting for the results are advised to visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in for updates.

Bihar Board 10th Compartmental Result 2018: The Bihar Secondary Education Board or BSEB is not going to release the results of SSC or 10th Compartmental Exam 2018 today on its official website, as per reports in a leading daily. Most probably, the declaration of results has been postponed until September. According to reports, the results may be declared by the Bihar Board in the first week of September at biharboardonline.gov.in.

The Bihar Board 10th result 2018 can be checked by the students who had appeared for the examination this year on by logging into the BSEB’s official website. Students should note that the notification for the release of SSC Compartmental 2018 results will be released on the website of the Board itself. So students are advised to visit the website frequently to keep updated about the declaration of the Bihar Board SSC Compartment result 2018.

Students can check the following steps to download the Bihar Board 10th Compartmental Result 2018:

Log into the official website of BSEB – biharboardonline.gov.in or bsebssresult.com

Search for the link which reads- ‘Bihar Board 10th Compartmental Result 2018’ on the homepage and click on it

Now, enter the necessary details such as your registration number, roll number etc

Click on submit button

Bihar Board 10th Compartmental 2018 result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download and take a printout and keep it for future use if necessary

Log on to http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/ directly to download the Bihar Board 10th Compartmental Result 2018.

