Bihar BSEB 12th Compartmental Result 2018: The Bihar BSEB 12th Compartment result 2018 has been declared by the Board on its official website. Students can now download their class 12 compartment result by logging into the websites biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and following the instructions given here.

BSEB 12th Compartmental Result 2018: Bihar Board has released the BSEB 12th Compartmental Result on its official website. Students who had appeared for the Class 12 Compartmental examination after failing to qualify in the examination in their first attempt can check the results online by logging into biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

According to reports, the results are now available on the official websites and students can download the same by following the instructions for downloading the result, which is given below. More than 1.5 lakh students had written in the BSEB Intermediate or class 12 compartmental examinations held from July 13 to July 20 this year.

Moreover, as per reports in a leading website, the following results were announced yesterday, August 26, 2018, BSEB Intermediate Compartmental Examination Arts Result 2018, BSEB Intermediate Compartmental Examination Commerce Result 2018, Intermediate Compartmental Examination Science Result 2018, Intermediate Compartmental Examination Vocational Result 2018 on its official websites.

Here are the steps to check BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2018:

Log in to the Bihar Board official website: Seach for the link that reads, “BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2018” and click on it Students will be directed to a different page Enter the details such as examination roll number and other necessary information Click on view result Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference

