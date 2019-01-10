BSEB Class 12 Practical Exam Admit Card: The Admit Card for the Class 12 or Intermediate practical examination has been released on biharboard.ac.in. Candidates who are appearing in the examination are advised to download their admit cards by logging into the website.

BSEB Class 12 Practical Exam Admit Card 2019: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the admit cards for the upcoming Intermediate practical examination on its official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students who are appearing in the examination can check the website and download their respective admit cards by following the instructions given below.

Moreover, reports say that the link to download the admit cards might get deactivated soon and the admit cards will be available for download on the official website till January 10, i.e. today. Candidates are advised to download the Admit Card as early as possible.

How to download the Admit Card?

Log into the official website of Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) – biharboard.ac.in or http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/

Click on the Admit Card link on the homepage

A new window will be displayed on the screen

Now, enter the registration number

Click on submit

The Admit Card will appear on the screen of your computer

To log into the official website of BSEB and download the admit card, click on this link: http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/

