BSEB Exam 2019 date sheet: The Bihar School Education Board has released the date sheet for Class 10 (Matriculation) and Class 12 (Intermediate) yearly examinations to be conducted by the Board on its official website recently. All those students who are going to appear for the 2019 exam can check the notification released on the official website of BSEB i.e. at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The date sheet of the Matric examination can be accessed here by clicking on the link given below directly.

According to reports in a leading daily, the BSEB Exams 2019 will be conducted from February 21 to February 28, 2019, and Class 12 (Intermediate) exams will be held from February 6 to February 16, 2019, as per the announcement made by BSEB chairman Anand Kishor at a press conference on November 16, 2018.

Direct link to date sheet of BSEB Exam 2019: http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/sites/default/files/circulars/bseb_secondary_examination_schedule_2019.pdf

BSEB will be conducting the Matriculation or Class 10 and Intermediate ot Class 12 examinations in two different shifts, i.e. in the morning and afternoon.

First shift: 9:30 am to 12:45 pm

Second shift:1:45 pm to 5:00 pm

How to download the BSEB Matric and Intermediate Exam Schedule 2019?

Visit the official website of Bihar School Education Board -biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Search for the link that reads, “वार्षिक माध्यमिक परीक्षा, 2019 डेट शीट” which means yearly examination date sheet and click on it

Candidates will be directed to a different page

A pdf will open

Download the page and read the details on it

Take a print out of reference if necessary

To log into the official website of BSEB directly and download the exam schedule, click on this link: http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/

