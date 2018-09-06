BSEB OFSS admissions 2018: The second merit list for admissions into various streams under the BSEB OFSS admissions has been released. Students can visit the official website and check the cut-off marks at ofssbihar.in. Those who get through the cut-off marks will be eligible for admissions at 3,262 schools, colleges across the state for the 2018-20 session.

BSEB OFSS admissions 2018: The second merit list under the Online Facilitation System (OFSS) has been released by the Bihar Secondary Board of Education on its official website yesterday, September 5, 2018. Students who had appeared for the examination and has got through it, however, didn’t have their names on the first list can check the second merit list published on the official website ofssbihar.in.

According to reports, the second merit list is available on the website and candidates can now check the cut off marks by logging in to the website and also check their names on the list. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) chairman Anand Kishore also said that they would conduct the admissions in Class XI through OFSS (Online Felicitation System for Students) from this year onwards.

ALSO READ: SSC Recruitment 2018: 1000 vacancies, 130 posts under Staff Selection Commission, apply @ ssc.nic.in

Meanwhile, as per reports, around 9.81 lakh students featured in the first merit list released by the Board. Students are advised to check the cut-off marks on the official website and see if they are eligible for admissions for science, commerce and arts stream in 3,262 schools, colleges across the state for the upcoming session 2018-20.

ALSO READ: UPSC Civil Services Mains 2018: 5 best preparation tips that will help you crack the exam in your first attempt

How to check the second merit list online?

At first, log in to the official website of BSEB OFSS, ofssbihar.in Search for the link that reads, “Second Merit list for admissions” and click on it Candidates will be redirected to a PDF page Check the list if your name exists Download the same for reference if necessary

ALSO READ: WB Police Constable Recruitment 2018 exam dates and admit card details out @ policewb.gov.in, check details

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More