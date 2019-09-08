The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2019's application process will start from tomorrow. Interested candidates can apply by visiting bsebstet2019.in.

Applications have been invited for the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET 2019) is going to start from September 9, Monday, 2019. All the candidates who are interested and eligible for the recruitment examination can apply for the BSEB STET 2019 by visiting the official website of the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB), bsebstet2019.in. All the candidates can apply for the examination on or before the last date of application which is September 18, 2019. The BSEB STET 2019 recruitment examination will be held on November 7, 2019. The admit card for the recruitment examination will be issued on the official website of the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB). All the candidates can download their admit card by visiting the official website of the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) after its release.

Steps to download Bihar BSEB STET 2019 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB), bsebstet2019.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying admit card 2019.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required information in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the BSEB STET 2019 admit card.

Step 8: Take a print out of the admit card and keep a copy of it with you for future reference in order to take it with you to the examination centre.

